Puran Poli To Modak: 6 Traditional Sweets Of Maharashtra That You Can Not Resist

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Puran Poli: This simple yet difficult to make sweet dish of Maharashtra is a sweet flat-bread made with flour. It is made with jaggery, chana dal, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, sugar and ghee
Malpua: It is like a pancake fried in hot oil and dipped in sugar syrup. The delicacy then, is garnished with crushed pistachio and cardamom powder
Shrikhand: You will also find this delicacy in Gujarat but it is a traditional sweet dish of Maharashtra. It is made with curd and has saffron and cardamom in it
Amrakhand: Just like Shrikhand, Amarkand uses mango puree and stained curd. The sweet dish is mostly savoured in summer
Basundi: This traditional Maharashtrian dessert is prepared with reduced milk. Cardamom powder and nutmeg powder are used to enhance the flavour
Modak: The list of Maharashtrian sweets is not complete without Modak. The dessert is favourite of Lord Ganesh as the rice flour dumpling is much savoured during the Ganesha festival. It has sweet filling of khoya, nuts and coconut
