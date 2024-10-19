Priyanka Chopra Looks Ethereal In Tarun Tahiliani's Draped Gown For 'Paani' Movie Promotions

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 19, 2024
Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra is back at the bay to promote her upcoming Marathi film, Paani that she has produced with her mother and brother
All images from Canva
She has been attending events and serving looks after looks, leaving her fans delighted
She donned a figure- hugging gown at the screening of her film and looked gorgeous in this ensemble
Priyanka wore a silver and white gown by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. This gown had crstals embedded in it
The pleated long skirt that hugged her waist made it look like she has draped a saree with silver embellishments
The highlight of the outfit was the strap of the outfit that went arounf her neck, draped her hair bun and hugged the other side of the outfit
She concluded with hoop earrings, bangles, lenses, minimal make-up and heeled wedges
