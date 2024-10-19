Priyanka Chopra Looks Ethereal In Tarun Tahiliani's Draped Gown For 'Paani' Movie Promotions

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 19, 2024

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra is back at the bay to promote her upcoming Marathi film, Paani that she has produced with her mother and brother

All images from Canva

She has been attending events and serving looks after looks, leaving her fans delighted

She donned a figure- hugging gown at the screening of her film and looked gorgeous in this ensemble

Priyanka wore a silver and white gown by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. This gown had crstals embedded in it

The pleated long skirt that hugged her waist made it look like she has draped a saree with silver embellishments

The highlight of the outfit was the strap of the outfit that went arounf her neck, draped her hair bun and hugged the other side of the outfit

She concluded with hoop earrings, bangles, lenses, minimal make-up and heeled wedges

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra Looks Breezy At Mumbai's Gateway Of India In ₹74,000 Luxe Blue Co-Ord Set
Find out More