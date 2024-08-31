Princess Diana's Death Anniversary; A Look At Her Iconic Fashion Moments

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 31, 2024
It was today when the beloved Princess Diana of Wales died in a car crash in Paris, in 1997. She was not only a princess but a queen of people's heart as she always wanted to be
All images from Pinterest
People all around the world wept on this tragic news of her passing away. She truly was Iconic. Let's have a look at some of her best fashion looks
Diana's fashion game was way ahead of her time. She was often known for breaking stereotypes and making a bold statement through her outfits. Here, the princess was seen wearing a Smith's lawn sweater while at a Polo game in June 1983
Diana enjoyed being the modern woman of the country in the 90's after the divorce from Prince Charles, when she was no longer bound to the rule book of the royal family. Here she is seen wearing a casual denim pant, black t-shirt, red jacket and brown boots
This outfit of Princess Diana made quite a buzz. This was from when she first visited Hong Kong in 1989. She was wearing a white evening gown that was embellished with 20,000 pearls and it was also called the 'Elvis dress'
This iconic dress is known as the 'revenge dress' after she wore it at the Serpentine Gallery, Kensington Gardens, London, as her first public appearance after Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla
Diana was not only a fashion icon but a true force of power. She is remembered fo her strength and humility and the world cherishes her for that to the day
