Pride Month 2023: 7 Audiobooks for Your Rainbow List

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
In this pride month, June 2023, here are 7 audiobooks to enrich your rainbow list. It can be enjoyed by both queer members and allies alike.
Pexels
BURNING MY ROTI Written and Narrated by: Sharan Shaliwal. It takes us through the seemingly perfect life of Jillian who's life is a fun ride of self-discovery as she identifies and eventually accepts herself as a lesbian just before her 40th birthday.
THE GAY BEST FRIEND Written by: Nicolas DiDomizio and Narrated by: Daniel Henning This audiobook is about Domenic Marino, who is the official side wheel of his hypermasculine and ultra-feminine soon-to-be-wed best friends. This rollercoaster ride will keep you hooked from start to finish.
BEING LGBTQ Written by: Sam Wise This is a podcast on Audible moderated by Sam Wise with interviews of LGBTQIA+ artists, singers, novelists, activists, and filmmakers. It is informative and will help you to stay up to date with the impact created by the LGBTQ+ on the world, with their activism, art, and documentation.
TAN FRANCE'S QUEER ICONS Written by: Tan France Join Queer Eye's Tan France to take a look at the lives, and struggles of historic queer icons. This one-of-a-kind podcast will entice you with beguiling queer tales from the past.
HORSE BARBIE Written and Narrated by: Geena Rocero The horse barbie is a heartfelt memoir of a trans pageant queen from the Philippines who went back into the closet to model in New York City-until she realized that living her truth was the only way to step into her full power.
SHIKHANDI AND OTHER QUEER STORIES THEY DON'T TELL YOU Written by: Devdutt Pattanaik and Narrated by: Rajiv Dadiya This mythological account of Shikandi is tellingly an inspiring triumph of good over evil with queer representation battling stereotypes in an age-old epic.
GAY LIKE ME by: Richie Jackson. Gay Like Me is a celebration of gay identity and parenting, and a powerful warning for his son, other gay men, and the world. Jackson looks back at his own journey as a gay man coming of age through decades of political and cultural turmoil.
Happy Pride Month to You!