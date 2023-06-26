Priceless Artifacts: Rabindranath Tagore's Hand-Written Letter Fetches Astonishing Price At An Online Auction

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023

Nobel literature laureate Rabindranath Tagore's rare handwritten letter was recently sold at a price 7 times above the original higher estimate at an online art auction

The letter, which was estimated at a value of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh was eventually sold for Rs 21,13,212 after a round of competitive bidding by several art collectors on June 22, 2023

The letter dated at January 3, 1930 is addressed to Satyabhushan Sen

In the letter the poet has expressed his reservations against translating his short stories into English, as he believes that his readers did not appreciate it

The letter was a part of two-day online auction held on June 21-22 by the auction house AstaGuru's 'Collector's Choice' Modern Indian Art

The auction also saw artwork by the finest Indian arts such as MV Dhurandhar, Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, MF Husain, Akbar Padamsee, VS Gaitonde and Manit Bawa, go under the hammer among others

Earlier in May 2023, Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword went under the hammer for a whopping £14 million (Rs 1,42,95,63,800) in London

Thanks For Reading!

Rabindranath Tagore Birthday: 8 Artworks that show his artistic brilliance
Find out More