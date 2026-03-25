Pratibha Ranta Rocks Bold Black Gown, Quirky Necklace At Mumbai Event Pratibha Ranta Rocks Bold Black Gown, Quirky Necklace At Mumbai Event 

By: Aanchal C | March 25, 2026
Pratibha Ranta is fast becoming a Gen Z style star, and her latest Mumbai appearance is the proof
The Laapataa Ladies actor made a striking statement in a couture-inspired black gown that balanced minimalism with high-impact drama
Her strapless ensemble featured a bold sweetheart neckline, hugging her frame beautifully while enhancing a sleek, sculpted silhouette
Adding a touch of red-carpet drama, the gown extended into a fluid, trailing hemline that brought effortless elegance
Pratibha skipped heavy accessories and chose a single quirky statement necklace that instantly elevated the look
Her beauty game stayed soft and luminous with a dewy base, flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and glossy lips
She completed the look with a side-parted open hairstyle, letting the outfit and statement jewellery take centre stage