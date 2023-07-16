Power Of Spices: 7 Morning Drinks For Speedy Weight Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Ginger and Cardamom Tea: Brew a cup of tea using fresh ginger slices and a few crushed cardamom pods. Ginger aids digestion, while cardamom may help boost metabolism
Turmeric Milk: Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a cup of warm milk. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may aid in weight loss
Cumin Water: Soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight. Drink the water in the morning on an empty stomach. Cumin can help improve digestion and boost metabolism
Cinnamon and Honey Water: Mix half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a teaspoon of honey in warm water. It can help regulate blood sugar levels, while honey provides a touch of sweetness
Fenugreek Water: Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water overnight. Drink the water in the morning. Fenugreek helps control appetite and regulate blood sugar levels
Spiced Buttermilk: Blend low-fat yogurt, water, and a pinch of spices like cumin, coriander, and black salt. Buttermilk is low in calories and can help keep you hydrated while providing the benefits of the spices
Ajwain (Carom Seeds) Water: Soak a teaspoon of ajwain seeds in a cup of water overnight. Drink the water in the morning. Ajwain helps improve digestion and reduce bloating
