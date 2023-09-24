Power Of Purple: 6 Elegant Ways To Include The Royal Colour In Your Wardrobe

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Purple is a royal colour that can make you look rich and powerful. The colour is a favourite among Bollywood actresses and you must incorporate this colour in your wardrobe. You can take cue from these celebrities for elegantly carrying purple outfits. You can go for a purple blazer co-ord suit like Kiara Advani for that bossy look
A shimmery thigh slit dress like Karisma Kapoor could be an ideal choice for next party. Pair them with purple pumps. Also, go for a purple eyeshadow and matching accessories
A purple crossbody crop top with a knot and a thigh slit body hugging skirt like Huma Qureshi will make you look like an absolute diva. Pair the outfit with multiple delicate neckpieces
Chitrangda Singh's ruffle saree is perfect for upcoming wedding festivities
Planning what to wear for a date night? Janhvi Kapoor's shoulderless & thigh slit dress could look great
Aditi Rao Hydari's purple ethnic outfit- a lehenga and a blouse with matching dupatta and heavy embroidery on it; will give a royal look when worn during wedding festivities
