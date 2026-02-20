Pooja Hegde’s Classic Silk Saree Look Is Pure Wedding Inspiration | Check Out Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 20, 2026
Pooja Hegde exudes timeless South Indian elegance in a classic ivory and gold saree paired with a rich red blouse.
The saree appears to be a traditional silk drape, likely inspired by Kerala Kasavu aesthetics, featuring a cream base & luxurious gold zari borders.
Her blouse is a standout element with its deep red tone, elbow-length sleeves, and intricate gold woven detailing
The contrast between the minimal saree body and the bold blouse creates a beautifully balanced traditional look.
Makeup is kept warm and radiant with glowing skin, defined brows, soft nude lips and a small red bindi that ties the whole look together.
She accessorised with statement antique gold jhumka earrings, which complement the saree’s zari work.
Her hair is styled in soft, natural waves with a middle parting, adorned subtly with flowers at the back.