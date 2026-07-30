Pooja Hegde Nails Chic Minis During Her Europe Getaway; Shares Special Surprise For Norway Football Star Haaland

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 30, 2026
When it comes to nailing fashion styles, Pooja Hedge always delivers! This time during her Europe getaway, vacationing in Hungary, the actress has totally stole the show with her chic looks.
In one of the looks she shared in the series of pictures, Pooja was seen wearing a denim mini dress, featuring a fitted corset-style bodice.
The backless ensemble featured a knot detailing and strappy shoulders. Pooja paired the outfit with a black hand bag.
Beneath, she wore a white bralette, giving a more contemporary vibe to the otherwise relaxed outfit.
In another look, the actress was seen wearing striking red and white knitted crop top paired iwth a white mini skirt.
Meanwhile, Pooja's short hair look is also winning hearts on the Internet, bringing, the new trend in focus.