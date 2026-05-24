Pooja Hegde Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In Dreamy Pistachio Lace Maxi Dress Worth ₹2.56 Lakh

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 24, 2026
Pooja Hegde served effortless luxury in a stunning strapless maxi gown from Zimmermann worth a whopping ₹2,56,100.
The actress wore the Luna Lace Bandeau Gown in Pistachio from the brand’s Spring 2026 collection, bringing soft romantic aesthetics to life.
The gown featured a strapless silhouette with a plunging V-neckline that beautifully highlighted her collarbones and added a bold yet graceful edge to the outfit.
Intricate braided trim detailing around the neckline elevated the ensemble, adding texture and a handcrafted luxe touch to the dreamy gown.
The lace fabric and heavy gathered detailing throughout the dress gave the look a flowy, ethereal movement, making it perfect for a high-fashion summer appearance.
The soft pistachio green shade added a refreshing charm to her overall style.
Pooja kept her accessories elegant and statement-worthy with dangling multi-coloured earrings, layered gold bracelets, and delicate rings that complemented the feminine vibe.