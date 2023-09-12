PM Modi Presented THESE Handcrafted Artefacts To G20 Leaders, Showcasing India's Rich Cultural Heritage

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Kashmiri Pashmina stole in a Papier Mache box to Brazil President Lula da Silva's wife- Rosângela da Silva. Kashmiri Pashmina stole represents Indian craftsmanship

All pics credit: ANI

PM Modi presented an Assam stole in a handcrafted Kadam Wood Box to Indonesian President Joko Widodo 's wife Iriana Joko Widodo. The stole is skilfully crafted by using Muga silk and the Kadam Wood Box is crafted by the artisans of Karnataka

PM Modi presented the Kanjivaram stole in a Kadam Wood Jali Box to Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kanjivaram silk looks royal elegant and sophisticated. This box is handcrafted by the artisans of Kerala

PM Modi gifted an elegant Banarasi stole to the wife of the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty in Kadam Wood Box. Banarasi silk are handcrafted in Varanasi and they add a royal look when worn

PM Modi gifted Ikkat Stole in the Teak Wood Box to the wife of Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, Kobita Ramdanee

PM Modi presented a Banarasi Silk Stole in an Ebony Jali Box to the wife of Argentina's President Alberto Fernández, Marcela Luchetti

Another gift was Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti. It can be used to store other valuables besides being used as an antique

The present also included the most exotic and expensive spice in the world, Saffron from Kashmir

Another present was the Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea symbolising the best Indian tea flavours

Araku Coffee was also, gifted to global leaders which is cultivated in the picturesque Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. It is renowned for its distinctive texture and flavour

Sundarbans Multiflora Mangrove Honey from the largest mangrove forest in the world, Sundarbans was one of the gifts presented. It has a distinct and rich flavour. It is high nutritional and is rich in flavonoids

PM Modi also presented luxurious Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl to the G20 guests

The Indian Government also presented Zighrana Ittar to the global leaders. Zighrana Ittar is a fragrance masterpiece from Kannauj city in Uttar Pradesh

