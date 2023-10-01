PM Modi Participates In Cleanliness Drive With Fitness Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embodying the spirit of cleanliness and well-being, actively engaged in the Swacch Bharat Mission alongside wrestler and fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

Through a video shared on X, PM Modi emphasized the blend of cleanliness, fitness, and well-being, epitomizing the essence of a 'Swachh and Swasth Bharat'

In 2021, PM Modi extended the mission's impact with the introduction of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. Launched on October 1, this initiative spans five years, aiming to transform all Indian cities into 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure' entities

Earlier during his 105th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Modi announced 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign, a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign

Ankit Baiyanpuria is a former desi wrestler from Bayanpur, Sonipat and now a fitness influencer who rose to fame for his promotion of traditional workout methods with ‘Bhagavad Gita’ readings

Ankit has 4.9 million followers on Instagram

PM Modi's vision, rooted in cleanliness, fitness, and well-being, propels India towards a healthier, cleaner future

