Plant Shop On Wheels: Artist Generates Quirky AI Images Of Plant Shops From The Future

Who doesn't like plants? An artist created AI images of beautiful plant shops on wheels that look so real

A futuristic 3 storey plant shop

Pink bus that has a plant shop on its 1st storey is a treat to your eyes

4 storey fancy plant shop will make sure that you shop atleast once from there

Colourful and mobile plant shop that look sreally beuatuful

Plant shop that looks like a bubble

A bus converted into a mobile plant shop that ha sall sorts of plants for your need

