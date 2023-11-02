Planning to study abroad? 6 Smart Tips To Help You Get Visa Faster

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
Securing admission in a foreign university is a challenge, but getting visa is a completely different ball game. Visa approval and processing take a lot of time. Thus, it is advised to pre-plan the process and be prepared with the backup. Mamta Shekhawat, Founder, Gradding, a study abroad consulting firm suggests a few tips that can act like a catalyst in this process
Early bird wins the worm: There's a saying, "It's better to be late than never." But when it comes to the Visa application process, it's better to be early than miss the opportunity. Planning can save you stress and anxiety
Preparation in time saves more time: The visa to different places and for different purposes takes variant processing time spans. So, do research, know all formalities and get an estimated time to plan your things accordingly
Perfection is the key: Make sure to gather all the required documents and have your files perfectly ready. On the other hand, ensure that the application form has the right data and accurate information for easy processing
Track your progress: After completing the suggested steps, make sure to track the progress to get an estimate of when the processing will be completed. It is important to regularly check emails and phone texts to ensure the process is ongoing
Give them a why rather than your wants: Show that you are connected with your country, hold respect for the country you are applying to and believe in building connections and networking. Show them why they must trust you and not overstay in that country
Seek professional assistance: The last and most important tip is to get help when things seem tough. It is okay to not be able to handle everything by yourself. In such times, it's okay to take help but remember to rely on professionals only to save money and time