Planning Date For Your Girlfriend? Take Her To These Mumbai Restaurants On Girlfriend's Day 2026

By: Aanchal C | August 01, 2026
Looking to make Girlfriend's Day 2026 extra special? Skip the usual gifts and plan a memorable date instead
From dreamy rooftop views to elegant fine dining and beachside vibes, Mumbai is home to plenty of romantic spots perfect for celebrating together. Check out:
Bastian Beach Club, Juhu: If you're looking for a luxurious seaside date, this is a great choice. With ocean views, a lively atmosphere and stunning cocktails, it's perfect for couples who enjoy a glamorous dining experience. Cover charges: ₹5,000 per person
Blah!, Santacruz: Known for its chic pink interiors and modern European menu, this spot offers a fun yet romantic setting. The vibrant décor and cosy seating make it an ideal spot for a relaxed brunch or dinner date. Cost: ₹2,800 for two
AER, Worli: For couples who love skyline views, AER is hard to beat. Perched high above the city, this rooftop lounge offers breathtaking sunsets, signature cocktails and an elegant ambience for a memorable evening. Cost: ₹7,000 for two
Eve, Santacruz: With its candle-lit décor and intimate setting, Eve is one of Mumbai's most Instagram-worthy date destinations. The romantic atmosphere pairs perfectly with its global menu and handcrafted drinks. Cost: ₹3,200 for two
Megumi, Santacruz: If your girlfriend enjoys Japanese cuisine, Megumi is an excellent pick. Featuring sophisticated interiors, premium sushi and authentic Japanese flavours, the restaurant is perfect for a special celebration. Cost: ₹3,500 for two
Thanks For Reading!