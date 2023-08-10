Planning A Last Minute International Trip? 10 Visa-on-Arrival Destinations For Indian Passport Holders

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2023
Nepal, India's neighbour in the north is nestled in the Himalayas, captivates travelers with its breathtaking landscapes and rich culture. From the bustling streets of Kathmandu to the serene trails of the Annapurna range, adventure seekers and spiritual wanderers alike can find solace in this diverse nation
Maldives is a tropical paradise for beach lovers! With its stunning overwater bungalows, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life, the Maldives offers an idyllic escape for those seeking sun-soaked beaches and underwater wonders. It has options for travellers on budget as well
Hong Kong offers a vibrant fusion of cultures- a dynamic urban experience that combines towering skyscrapers with traditional markets and tranquil harbours. From indulging in tasty dim sum to exploring street markets, Hong Kong seamlessly blends modernity and tradition
Haiti, the Caribbean nation boasts vibrant art, lively music, and a resilient spirit. From exploring the historic capital of Port-au-Prince to relaxing on its lesser-known beaches, Haiti provides a unique and authentic cultural experience
Barabodas is a destination that boasts of its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and lively festivals. Barbados is a paradise that offers both relaxation and excitement. Whether you're indulging in local cuisine or exploring colonial architecture, Barbados provides a welcoming island escape
Dominica, often referred to as "Nature Island," stands out with its lush rainforests, hot springs, and diverse wildlife. Hiking through its pristine landscapes, including the iconic Boiling Lake, showcases the island's natural beauty and adventurous spirit
Mauritius known for its pristine beaches and lush landscapes, is a tropical heaven. From water sports to exploring botanical gardens, this island destination offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure
Bhutan, another neighbour fromthe North East, nestled in the Himalayas is known for its commitment to Gross National Happiness. With its monasteries, fortresses, and dramatic landscapes, this "Land of the Thunder Dragon" offers a glimpse into a serene and spiritual way of life
Laos in South East Asia is steeped in history and culture, the country offers a quieter, more introspective travel experience. From the UNESCO-listed town of Luang Prabang to the tranquil waters of the Mekong River, Laos invites visitors to immerse themselves in its serene beauty and rich heritage
