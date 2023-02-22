Pinocchio Day 2023: Adorable GIFs and images to celebrate the day of the Disney character

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 22, 2023
February 23 is celebrated as Pinocchio Day, the anniversary of the release of the 1940 Disney film that was based on the Italian book "Adventures of Pinocchio."
Remember the Disney character who tickled your heart and made you smile during your childhood days?
To the unversed, a puppet named Pinocchio ruled the then cartoon shows as the fiction work showed the character's attempts to become a human boy.
Planning a tour to the Disney World with your kids? You can connect and click a selfie with the much-loved character there.
Celebrate Pinocchio Day 2023 with some adorable GIFs
Aww! That cute reaction is surely melting your heart, right?
Take a glimpse of the character's happy go lucky moment with the classic apple.
Time to wave goodbye and we'll do that by walking away in the very own Pinocchio style. Once again, cheers to cherishing the Pinocchio Day!