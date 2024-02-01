PICS: 'Budget' Sarees Of Nirmala Sitharaman That Will Make You Set Saree Goals Right

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 01, 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman undoubtedly gives "saree goals" to people with her amazing collection. On Budget Day 2024, take a look at the stunning sarees she wore to the Parliament for the Budget session since 2019.
This year, she wore a pleasant blue tussar silk saree with gentle leafy designs -- the wild silk type widely sourced from Bihar and Jharkhand.
Her saree was matched with a creamy off-white blouse adorned with an ethnic border.
In 2023, she walked with elegance donning a 'Kasuti' work saree native to the Dharwad region of Karnataka.
The hand-woven red 'Ilkal' saree was a heavy silk piece traditionally crafted with a golden border.
In 2022, she opted for a graceful Bomkai saree reflecting the rich handloom culture of Odisha on the Budget day.
It was a rusty brown weave with a silver border. The saree was matched with a simple brown blouse.
In 2021, the finance minister carried out the Budget session with the much-loved Pochampally saree.
Once again, she expressed her liking for the creamy and red colour that year.
Nirmala Sitharaman went for an all-yellow silk saree with a subtle blue border in 2020.
Meanwhile, her first-ever budget session saw her wearing a handwoven Mangalagiri saree originating from the auspicious hill of the same name in Andhra Pradesh.