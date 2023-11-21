Photos: 7 Places For Flower Lovers To Immerse In Nature's Beauty

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
Cherry Blossom Festival, Japan: They say, you have to visit Japan twice – once in summers and once in winters. The cherry blossom festival also known as sakura in the spring season boasts fleeting beauty of pink and white flowers
Red Lotus Lake, Thailand: Also known as Talay Bua Daeng in Thailand, it is a natural marvel of the country. The place becomes must-visit during December to February as it dazzels with vibrant hues of crimson lotus blooms in winters
Keukenhof Gardens, Netherlands: Apart from Northern Lights, the country also has a garden full of vibrant tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths. The place is popularly known as Keukenhof
Lavender Fields, France: Located in the Provence region, the place is famous for fragrant lavender fields. Early summer is the best time to visit this place when the lavender comes to full bloom. The entire area turns into a sea of purple
Valley of Flowers National Park, India: Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, this site is awarded as the UNESCO World Heritage site. During the monsoon season, the place bursts into a riot of colours with alpine flowers, rare blue poppies and more
