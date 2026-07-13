Parineeti Chopra & Husband Raghav Chadha Channel Power Couple Energy In Unseen Moments

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 13, 2026
Actor Parineeti Chopra recently shared inside glimpse of her life with husband Raghav Chadha which is winning hearts on the Internet.
While staying away from social limelight Parineeti makes sure to give enough unseen moments to her fans and followers.
In one the pictures she was spotted posing alongside a plant planted by herself during a tree plantation drive.
Parineeti & Raghav embraced power couple energy posing in elegant outfits while perfectly complimenting each other.
In another picture, the actress slipped into elegant ivory midi-dress, embracing sophisticated and summery vibes.
Another unseen glimpse of Raghav Chadha where he was seen enjoying a specially brewed coffee.