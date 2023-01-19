Pantone colour of the year 2023: 7 'Viva Magenta' bags that you should own

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023

Viva Magenta has been named Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2023. It is a bold, brazen colour whose exuberance encourages a joyful, upbeat celebration and creates a fresh narrative

Aldo

You can buy a sling bag which is Viva Magenta in colour which can be easily styled with any outfit

Tumi

A bag pack will give you an adventurous cool look

Tumi

Tote bag of the same colour will look good when you go out for shopping

Kate Spade New York

A bag in the shape of toffee will look not only unique but also glamourous when carried during a party

Kate Spade New York

Magenta bag like this will look great for a function

Kate Spade New York

Multi-pouch hand purse can be used to keep identity cards, money all in one place

Kate Spade New York

