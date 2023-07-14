Pakistan's Karachi Ranked Among 'Least Livable Cities For 2023'; CHECK The Entire List HERE

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
Pakistan’s financial capital, Karachi, has been ranked among the 'World’s Least Livable Cities For 2023' by The Economist Intelligence Unit and it stands at 169th position out of 173 countries evaluated
The other cities which have performed worst in the ranking are Lagos in Nigeria at 170, Algiers in Algeria at 171, Tripoli in Libya at 172 and Damascus in Syria at 173
The cities were ranked for relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure
Vienna, the capital of Austria, topped the list of 'World’s Most Liveable Cities For 2023' as it scored a perfect score of 100 on four indicators including stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure
Copenhagen in Denmark is ranked second
Melbourne in Australia is at the third spot
Sydney in Australia stands at No. 4
And Vancouver in Canada at 5th
