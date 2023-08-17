Own The Room: 7 Body Language Hacks For Instant Confidence

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
Maintain Eye Contact: Making consistent and appropriate eye contact shows that you are attentive and engaged. It also indicates confidence and sincerity. Avoid staring, as it can make others uncomfortable, but make an effort to hold eye contact during conversations to convey your confidence
Stand Tall: Good posture exudes confidence. Stand up straight with your shoulders back and your head held high. Avoid slouching or hunching over, as this can make you appear unsure of yourself
Smile: A genuine smile not only makes you more approachable but also reflects your self-assuredness. Smiling releases endorphins, which can improve your mood and help you feel more confident
Use Open Gestures: Avoid crossing your arms or legs, as this can signal defensiveness or discomfort. Instead, use open gestures by keeping your arms relaxed at your sides and using your hands to gesture naturally while speaking
Mirror Others (Subtly): Mirroring the body language of the person you are interacting with can establish a sense of rapport and confidence. But, make sure that the mirroring is subtle to create a more comfortable and positive connection
Speak Clearly and Slowly: Your speech patterns gives a lot about your confidence. Make sure to speak clearly, and avoid rushing through your sentences. Speaking slowly and deliberately gives the impression that you're composed and confident in what you're saying
Take Up Space: Confident individuals occupy more space. Sit comfortably with a straight back, and when standing, use gestures that encompass more area to project confidence
