Onam 2026: Kasavu Is Classic, But These Traditional Sarees Inspired By South Indian Stars Are Perfect For Thiruvonam

By: Aanchal C | August 25, 2026
Kasavu may be the go-to choice for Thiruvonam, but traditional sarees come in plenty of elegant variations
From rich golds and ivory drapes to colourful blouses, these celebrity-inspired looks offer easy ideas for a festive wardrobe
Keerthy Suresh's golden Kanjeevaram-style saree makes a strong statement while keeping the traditional mood intact. An embroidered blouse, temple jewellery, and a gajra-adorned bun add to its regal South Indian appeal
For those who prefer a softer, fuss-free look, Sai Pallavi's ivory saree is a beautiful option. Pearl jewellery, a small bindi and naturally styled hair keep the ensemble graceful
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's yellow Kasavu saree gets a contemporary spin with a deep green blouse and matching detailing. Soft waves and minimal jewellery make the traditional combination feel fresh rather than overly dressed
Nayanthara's textured cream saree with its refined gold border brings a sophisticated touch to traditional dressing. Layered gold necklaces, statement earrings, a sleek hairstyle and a classic watch create a polished festive look
Parvathy Thiruvothu's soft golden saree gets a vibrant twist with a bright pink blouse. Temple jewellery, jhumkas, bangles, a nose ring and a bindi bring extra festive charm while keeping the traditional aesthetic intact
Thanks For Reading!