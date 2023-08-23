Onam 2023: Moru Curry To Avial; 9 Dishes To Try In A Traditional Onam Sadhya

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023

Onam Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian feast that is an integral part of the Onam festival, celebrated in Kerala. The Sadhya is an elaborate meal that can consist dishes from 12 to upto 64 served on a banana leaf

Sambar- one of the most popular dishes served at the Onam Sadhya is definetely a must have. The dish is cooked with lentils and vegetables

Olan- another staple dish at the Sadhya is a dish made with white pumpkin, coconut milk and cow peas is just too tasty to give a miss

Erissery is a thick gravy dish made with pumpkin, ground coconut. The healthy dish is seasoned with fried shallots and fried coconut and served with various other dishes in the Sadhya

Pachandi is a dish perfect for those who love to eat light. The dish is usually prepared using Pineapple or Cucumber mixed with curd

Moru Curry is another must have from the Sadhya spread. It is a savoury side dish made of buttermilk and served with rice and dry spicy vegetable dish

Thoran is a dry stir fry dish made with fresh vegetables. The dish is preferrably made with cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit or carrot and grated coconut

You cannot have Onam Sadhya without Avial! The popular savoury dish is prepared with mixed vegetables and coconut

Ada Pradhaman is something you simply cannot miss. The dish known as the traditional Kerala payasam prepared with jaggery coconut milk and rice ada or rice flakes

End your meal with Paal Payasam. The popular dessert from Kerala is made by slow cooking milk and red rice

