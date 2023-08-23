Onam 2023: Moru Curry To Avial; 9 Dishes To Try In A Traditional Onam Sadhya

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
Onam Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian feast that is an integral part of the Onam festival, celebrated in Kerala. The Sadhya is an elaborate meal that can consist dishes from 12 to upto 64 served on a banana leaf
Sambar- one of the most popular dishes served at the Onam Sadhya is definetely a must have. The dish is cooked with lentils and vegetables
Olan- another staple dish at the Sadhya is a dish made with white pumpkin, coconut milk and cow peas is just too tasty to give a miss
Erissery is a thick gravy dish made with pumpkin, ground coconut. The healthy dish is seasoned with fried shallots and fried coconut and served with various other dishes in the Sadhya
Pachandi is a dish perfect for those who love to eat light. The dish is usually prepared using Pineapple or Cucumber mixed with curd
Moru Curry is another must have from the Sadhya spread. It is a savoury side dish made of buttermilk and served with rice and dry spicy vegetable dish
Thoran is a dry stir fry dish made with fresh vegetables. The dish is preferrably made with cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit or carrot and grated coconut
You cannot have Onam Sadhya without Avial! The popular savoury dish is prepared with mixed vegetables and coconut
Ada Pradhaman is something you simply cannot miss. The dish known as the traditional Kerala payasam prepared with jaggery coconut milk and rice ada or rice flakes
End your meal with Paal Payasam. The popular dessert from Kerala is made by slow cooking milk and red rice
