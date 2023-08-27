Onam 2023: 7 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits For The Festive Glam

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Onam festivities are incomplete without wearing a crisp white saree. Take a cue from Samantha Ruth Prabhu on how to rock the all white saree look with minimal makeup and less accesories
Kanjeevaram Sarees can never go out of style. Pair it up with some light makeup and heavy jewellery to finish the look
Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava Sarees are a different kind of saree style to try out this Onam. Make sure to wear some stud earrings and a traditional necklace to finish the look
Slik Saree with a belt is another fusion to try out on this festival. Pair it up with some choker necklace to finish the look
Apart from sarees you can also try out wearing Skirt and Top with a Banarasi dupatta. Pair it up with some kohl eyes, jhumkas and jhuttis
Banarasi Sarees are another traditional wear that will never go out of style. Pair it up with some bold kohl eyes, jhumkas and hair bun. Do not forget the flower gajra to finish the look
Chanderi silk saree is a fabulous option for those who love to wear something lightweight and yet classy. Pair it up with a printed blouse and some jhumkas
Thanks For Reading!