Onam 2023: 6 Dance Forms Of Kerala That Are Reflective Of Its Rich Culture

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Kathakali: Kerala's most iconic classical dance form is Kathakali. It is not only dancing with elaborate make-up but also, involves acting and expressing through hand gestures and facial expressions. Indian epic tales from the Mahabali legend are demonstrated through Kathakali performances during Onam
Mohiniyattam: It is predominantly performed by women with graceful and lyrical movements. The dance form effectively conveys the mythological importance of the festival by using graceful movements to narrate stories, establishing a connection with the essence of Onam as it retells tales associated with King Mahabali
Koodiyattam: Recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Koodiyattam brings to life narratives from Hindu epics and Puranas, utilizing elaborate attire and makeup. While not solely associated with Onam, specific Koodiyattam narratives are creatively brought to the forefront during the celebratory period
Thiruvathirakali is a classical group dance by women which involves circular movements and synchronized hand claps. It celebrates womanhood
Chakyar Koothu is a part of Kerala's performance arts. Performed solo, it involves humorous and dramatic narration of episodes from epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata
Ottamthullal: Created by the esteemed Malayalam poet Kunchan Nambiar, Ottamthullal combines dance, song, and satire to narrate stories in a light-hearted manner. During Onam, the performances often focus on jovial themes, making it a delight for the audience
Thanks For Reading!