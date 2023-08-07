Nutrition On A Clock: Best Time To Eat These 7 Food For Maximum Nutrition

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023
Milk is perfect as a morning (7 am - 9 am) or before bedtime (9 pm - 11 pm) drink, due to its rich in nutrients and soothing properties
Banana is best if had with breakfast in the morning (7 am - 10 am) or as a mid-morning snack (10 am - 11 am), as they are a source of energy and help in digestion
Curd (Yogurt) is best suited for lunchtime (12 pm - 2 pm) or as a snack in the afternoon (3 pm - 4 pm), as it aids digestion and is a good addition to a meal
Apple a day keeps the doctor away! Apples are best for morning (7 am - 10 am) or afternoon (3 pm - 5 pm), as they are a good source of fiber and can be a refreshing addition to your meal
Mixed Nuts is perfect for an afternoon snack (3 pm - 4 pm), as it provides a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. It keeps you full for a longer time. You can have nuts even during your late night munching
Rice is best suited for lunchtime (12 pm - 2 pm) or early evening (5 pm - 7 pm), as it is a good source of carbohydrates and provides energy during the day
Pulses and Beans are perfect for the lunchtime (12 pm - 2 pm) or dinner (6 pm - 8 pm). They are rich in protein and should be part pf your main meals to ensure a balanced diet
