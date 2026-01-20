Nupur Sanon Stuns In Turquoise Blue Ethnic Look For Choora Ceremony, Shares New Wedding Pics With Kriti Sanon

By: Aanchal C | January 20, 2026

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding celebrations continue to charm fans, with glimpses from their wedding rituals taking over the social media

Nupur recently shared dreamy pictures from her choora ceremony, giving a closer look at the emotional and joyful moments from the intimate festivities

For the occasion, Nupur opted for a soothing turquoise blue ethnic ensemble, custom made by Rimple and Harpreet

Nupur kept her styling understated with just a pair of traditional earrings and her stunning engagement ring

She rounded off her desi glam with soft glowing makeup, and neatly styled middle-parted braids

In one of the frames, Kriti Sanon was seen visibly delighted as Nupur dropped a kaleera on her, capturing a heartwarming sister moment that fans couldn’t get enough of

Another photo from the ceremony showed Kriti helping her sister with the choora. For the occasion, she donned a striking fuchsia pink kurta set

Thanks For Reading!

'Hottest Mama Ever': Sonam Kapoor Slays In A Cropped Top & All-Black Separates As She Nails...
Find out More