Now Couples From Around The World Are Invited To Say 'I Do' In India; 7 Popular Wedding Destinations In The Country

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
The Ministry of Tourism has recently launched a campaign with the goal of presenting India as a premier wedding destination on the international scene. This campaign is specifically designed to attract couples from across the globe, encouraging them to choose India as the perfect location for their dream weddings
The campaign kicks off by featuring about 25 prominent destinations throughout the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way. Here are 8 such destinations that are perfect for your dream wedding destination. Udaipur-the city of Lakes is one of the most popular places in India
Goa, the popular beach holiday destination in India is another popular wedding destination. If you are a beach lover, make sure to keep this destination in your mind
Gujarat's Vadodara popular for its Laxmi Vilas Palace is another place to have your perfect fairytale wedding
Who doesn't want to get married amongst nature? Northern States like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have various places that are perfect for your big wedding day. You can get married in Shimla or Rishikesh and make that day special for you forever
Jodhpur- another town from Rajasthan is a popular choice amongst brides. This place known for its palaces and 'Desi' girl Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan palace is perfect to say 'I do'
Agra, the land of Taj Mahal is a destination for the couples who want to add a historical twist to their love story. The city is known for its beautiful historical sites and tasty food
Kerala, the Southern State popular for its backwaters is one of the most popular tourist destination in India. Get married with a view of the backwaters and make your big day as memorable as possible
