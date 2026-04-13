'Not Panauti For RCB': RJ Mahvash Cheers For Virat Kohli At Wankhede Stadium In Strapless Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 13, 2026
RJ Mahvash brought her A-game to the stands at Wankhede Stadium to support Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians, effortlessly blending sporty energy with chic fashion.
She opted for a strapless brown corset-style top that hugged her silhouette perfectly, giving her look a structured edge.
The fitted bodice, complete with subtle button detailing, added a hint of vintage charm.
Mahvash witnessed a complete fan-girl moment as she shared several moments of spotting Virat Kohli and RCB players during the match.
Pairing it with relaxed, light-wash baggy denims, she struck the perfect balance between comfort and statement style.
As RCB won the match with powerpacked performances, Mahvash jokingly captioned the pictures, "See I am NOT PANAUTI for RCB."