Not just red lehenga; check out bride-to-be Kiara's inspirational outfits in the 'colour of love'

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 05, 2023

The latest bride-to-be Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to marry with her 'Shershaah' movie actor Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Feb 6. The actress has been fond of red colour and was seen wearing them at multiple events

Kiara is giving major style goals with her red cheetah print blazer suit

A red dress like this could be perfect for an intimate date with your partner at a lavish place; after all red is the colour of love and passion

A short shimmery dress with a blazer over it will amp up your party look

A blazer suit with deep V neck is good for informal meetings

A body fit red dress could look good when you want to draw attention at your figure

Neatly middle parted hair with a shoulder cut red top and pant could be your companion for any event

