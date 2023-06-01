Not India, but Peru is the slowest country in the world to drive in; check full list

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Peru is the slowest country in the world to drive in, according to MoneyBarn's list of slowest countries

freepik

Romania recieved the 2nd spot on the list

freepik

Israel on the other hand ranked 3rd on the list that ranked the countries based on various parameters

freepik

Mexico ranked 4th on the list that had a total of 49 countries

freepik

Latvia ranked 5th on the list

freepik

Poland, popular tourist destination has ranked 6th on the list

iStock

Belgium, the chocolate capital of the World ranked 7th on the list

pexel

Chile, the South American country ranked 8th on the list

pexel

Argentina, the home country of popular footballer Lionel Messi ranked 9th on the list

pexel

India ranked 10th on the list, with an overall score of 6.46 for slowest traffic

pexel

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World
Find out More