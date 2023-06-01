Not India, but Peru is the slowest country in the world to drive in; check full list

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Peru is the slowest country in the world to drive in, according to MoneyBarn's list of slowest countries
Romania recieved the 2nd spot on the list
Israel on the other hand ranked 3rd on the list that ranked the countries based on various parameters
Mexico ranked 4th on the list that had a total of 49 countries
Latvia ranked 5th on the list
Poland, popular tourist destination has ranked 6th on the list
Belgium, the chocolate capital of the World ranked 7th on the list
Chile, the South American country ranked 8th on the list
Argentina, the home country of popular footballer Lionel Messi ranked 9th on the list
India ranked 10th on the list, with an overall score of 6.46 for slowest traffic
