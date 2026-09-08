Nora Fatehi Turns Heads In Striking Green Coat, Leather Thigh-High Boots & Chic Shades

By: Rutunjay D | September 08, 2026
Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in this striking olive-green statement coat, instantly making the oversized silhouette feel chic and fashion-forward.
The long coat featured a belted waist, giving the dramatic outerwear a defined shape while beautifully accentuating Nora’s figure.
Its glossy, textured finish added a luxe edge to the otherwise structured silhouette, making the coat the undeniable star of the look.
She paired the look with black leather thigh-high boots, adding a bold, edgy touch while perfectly complementing the long coat.
Her accessories were kept statement-worthy yet minimal, with dangling earrings adding a glamorous touch around her face.
Nora completed the look with narrow tinted sunglasses, instantly giving the outfit a cool, mysterious and effortlessly stylish vibe.
Nora layered the coat over a subtle light-toned top, keeping the base simple and allowing the vibrant green outerwear to command attention.