Nora Fatehi Sets Internet On Fire With Her Fierce Metallic Glam Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 24, 2026
Nora Fatehi turned up the heat in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest track 'Body Roll' with a fierce and glamorous dance look that instantly grabbed attention online.
The actress wore a heavily embellished metallic co-ord inspired by tribal and belly dance aesthetics, giving the outfit a bold and dramatic stage presence.
Her silver-toned bralette featured intricate mirror work, layered coin detailing, and colourful gemstone accents that added a rich bohemian touch to the ensemble.
The matching skirt carried the same coin embellishments and chain detailing, creating a striking coordinated look that shimmered beautifully with every movement.
She accessorised the look with chunky oxidised jewellery, including stacked bangles and a statement choker-style neckpiece that perfectly complemented the costume’s tribal vibe.
Nora kept her hair long, voluminous, and wavy, allowing the soft texture to balance the heavily embellished outfit while adding effortless glamour.
Her beauty look was equally dramatic, featuring sharp contouring, glowing highlighted cheeks, nude lips, and bold kohl-lined eyes that enhanced the intense aesthetic