No-Shave November 2023: 8 Charming Celebrities With Beards You Can Take Inspiration From

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
No-Shave November is celebrated on November 1 every year and this year, it falls on a Wednesday. During this month men embrace their facial hair and let it grow wild and free. Also beard is in trend these days so let us take a look at charming celebrities with beard.
Ranbir Kapoor is the most good looking actors in Bollywood. Whether he has a clean shave look or a stubble or a beard look, we love Ranbir Kapoor in all his looks. But the Animal actor looks even more charming in his new avtar for the movie.
Vicky Kaushal never fails to impress and always slay in his full bearded look or just a stubble. We aren't a fan of his clean shave look though and even his wife, Katrina Kaif loves his beard look as mentioned by the Sam Bahadur actor in one of his interviews.
Kartik Aaryan rocked in Satyaprem Ki Katha and stunned everyone with his performance. Not only his infectious smile but also his stubble and beard look makes him even more attractive. We admire his No Shave Look and you should try the same this November.
Hrithik Roshan also known as 'The Greek God' is an excellent dancer, actor and looks great every time he steps out. The actor looks even more dashing in his beard look.
Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor, a doting husband and a fashion icon known for his unconventional choices. If you are one who loves moustache, take styling inspiration from Rocky's look for that chiselled look and learn how to don a moustache with stubble.
Evergreen Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing in beard and stubble looks. The Pathaan and Jawan actor always make us realise, 'Age is just a number.'
Our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotted long beard look during Covid period. PM Modi has an amazing fashion sense from clothes to styling his beard according to occasion and so on. You can flaunt a similar style and look rocking.
