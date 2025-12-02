No Pasta Or Chaat, But Simple Satvik Food: Samantha & Raj Nidimoru's Wedding Menu

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 02, 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied knot in an intimate ceremony at Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Centre
All images from Instagram
Shilpa Reddy took to instagram to share inside pictures from the 'Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaah' at Linga Bhairavi abode
Fans were delighted to see unseen moments moments between the actor and her husband
Shilpa also gave an insight into the food that was served at the wedding
Samantha & Raj wedding food menu was simple and satvik. On the plate, a cucumber salad, dal rice, a few vegetables, chutney and ragi mudde's could be seen
Samantha has been a follower of Isha foundation for several years and getting married in the presence of Linga Bhairavi abode must have meant so much to her
Fans and celebrities showered their love onto the newly wed couple and wished them a good life ahead
