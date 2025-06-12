Nitanshi Goel Turns 18 In The Most Dreamy Way Possible! Actress Dons Floor-Sweeping Custom Yellow Gown Wih 'Phool' Accents

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 12, 2025

Nitanshi Goel, aka our beloved 'Phool', turned 18 today (June 12)! And to celebrate her birthday, the actress brought her signature flair in a dreamy look

She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of breathtaking pictures, featuring herself in a sunshine yellow gown that left fans in awe

The 'Laapataa Ladies' fame donned a custom gown by ace Indian designer Varun Bahl that was nothing short of a runway couture

The top of the ensemble featured a strapless pattern adorned with intricate floral embroidery and rhinestone embellishments

The top was followed by a voluminous floor-grazing skirt that made her look like a modern-day princess

Her styling was equally stunning with floral-inspired accessories, including statement dangling earrings and a few bold rings

Nitanshi's makeup was dreamy and glowing with blush-toned cheeks, shimmering eyes and soft pink lips

Her hair was styled in middle-parted open waves, decorated with a few fresh flowers

