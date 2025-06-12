Nitanshi Goel Turns 18 In The Most Dreamy Way Possible! Actress Dons Floor-Sweeping Custom Yellow Gown Wih 'Phool' Accents

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 12, 2025
Nitanshi Goel, aka our beloved 'Phool', turned 18 today (June 12)! And to celebrate her birthday, the actress brought her signature flair in a dreamy look
She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of breathtaking pictures, featuring herself in a sunshine yellow gown that left fans in awe
The 'Laapataa Ladies' fame donned a custom gown by ace Indian designer Varun Bahl that was nothing short of a runway couture
The top of the ensemble featured a strapless pattern adorned with intricate floral embroidery and rhinestone embellishments
The top was followed by a voluminous floor-grazing skirt that made her look like a modern-day princess
Her styling was equally stunning with floral-inspired accessories, including statement dangling earrings and a few bold rings
Nitanshi's makeup was dreamy and glowing with blush-toned cheeks, shimmering eyes and soft pink lips
Her hair was styled in middle-parted open waves, decorated with a few fresh flowers
