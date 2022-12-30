New Year 2023: 5 places to eat when in Goa on this year end

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 30, 2022
Recently launched, The Village Bistro, an European casual bistro situated in Arpora, Goa serve the best wines from across the globe specially European wines
You can expect to have conversations with reputed sommeliers, dance to Fado and Mando music, and a lot of great food at INR 1,800 onwards for two
W Goa serves delicious food all the year around and it also has all the plans to make your New Year's eve happening with gourmet food and tantalizing beverages by the Arabian Sea
Merry way into 2023 with electrifying beats from 8 pm to 3 am at Rockpool, W Goa from INR 22,000 onwards. Bookings can be made online
Artjuna Restaurant at multiple locations in Goa like Anjuna, MojiGoa and so on, serves fresh and contemporary food from the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines along with a great choice of sandwiches, salads, pasta and smoothies
Their specialities include Hummus, Falafel, Falafel burger, Shakshuka and Middle Eastern Thali at INR 1,000 for two
Caravela Cafe & Bistro is located in Panjim and Candolim serves an extensive breakfast menu, all day and the best coffee in Goa
They also offer a wide selection of Goan snacks and food, pasta, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and fresh bakes - both sweet and savoury at INR 1,000 for two
Blue Planet Cafe at Canacona offers best vegetarian food including tasty tofu, salads and roti, chocolate cakes and good pancakes
Also, try their delicious strawberry smoothies, coffee or fresh juices served here. It will cost INR 500 for two people
