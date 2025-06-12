New To Korean Cuisine? Start With These 5 Classics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 12, 2025

If you're just beginning to explore the bold, flavourful world of Korean cuisine, you're in for a delicious journey

From sizzling barbecue to comforting bowls of bibimbap, here are five classic Korean staples that are perfect for first-timers to try and fall in love with

Bibimbap: It is a colourful rice bowl topped with sautéed veggies, meat, a fried egg, and gochujang (chili paste). Mix it all together for a wholesome, flavourful bite

Tteokbokki: Tteokbokki are spicy rice cakes simmered in a thick gochujang sauce are Korea’s ultimate street food. Its chewy, fiery, and addictive!

Ramyeon: These Korean-style instant noodles are spicy, savoury, and perfect for rainy days. Add cheese, egg, or kimchi for extra comfort and flavours

Kimchi Fried Rice: Also called Kimchi Bokkeumbap, this fried rice dish made with kimchi is tangy, spicy, and deeply satisfying, often topped with a runny egg

Korean BBQ (Samgyeopsal): Grilled at your table, pork belly slices are wrapped in lettuce with garlic, sauce, and kimchi. It is an interactive and delicious dining experience

Thanks For Reading!

Decoding Food Labels: Expert Reveals 5 Safety Indicators Indian Consumers Often Miss
Find out More