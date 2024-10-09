Navratri Day 8: What Does Devi Maha Gauri Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 09, 2024

Mahagauri is the eighth incarnation of Maa Durga.

Maa Maha Gauri is often depicted with four arms, wearing white clothes, and riding a white bull. She holds a trident, a lotus, a drum, and uses her fourth hand to bless devotees.

Mahagauri is an icon of purity, often depicted in white. Mahagauri represents the inner beauty of all living beings.

Worshipping Mahagauri is believed to help worshippers cleanse all sins. Mahagauri is a symbol of divinity, kindness, and compassion. Mahagauri represents calmness and wisdom.

The name 'Gauri' also connects her to the mountains, as the beloved daughter of Giri.

The root “Maha” means great, and the word “Gauri” means white or light.

Goddess Mahagauri is often envisioned as the youthful, 16-year-old form of Goddess Parvati, radiating purity and serenity.

