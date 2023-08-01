Nature's Hidden Gems: 10 Stunning Lakes In North East India

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
Umngot Lake, Meghalaya is a mesmerising water body renowned for its crystal-clear waters. This lake is famous for its unique boating experience, where visitors can glide on transparent boats, seemingly floating over the submerged rocks and colourful marine life beneath
TSO Lahmo Lake situated in North Sikkim is one of the highest lakes in the world, located at an altitude of 6,200 m. The tourists need a special permit to visit the area
Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim is a stunning high-altitude lake situated at an elevation of approx 17,800 feet (5,430 m). Considered sacred by both Buddhists and Sikhs, the lake's pristine waters remain mostly frozen during the winter
Loktak Lake, situated in Manipur is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India and is known for its unique floating phumdis (massive circular floating vegetation).
Madhuri Lake located in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district is also known as Shonga-Tser Lake. The picturesque high-altitude lake gets its name from Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who shot a movie scene here
Dumboor Lake, Tripura is a vast and picturesque water body spread over an area of approx 41 square kilometers. The lake offers a serene and tranquil environment, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and tourists seeking a peaceful retreat
Changu Lake in Sikkim, also known as Tsomgo Lake, is a glacial lake situated at an elevation of approx 12,400 feet (3,780 m). This stunning lake is a popular tourist destination and offers visitors a serene and tranquil ambiance to enjoy its natural beauty
Umaim Lake located in the outskirts of Shillong, Meghalaya is also known as Barapani Lake. This lake serves as a major tourist attraction and a source of hydroelectric power for the region, providing visitors with scenic views, water sports, and a pleasant escape from the city's hustle and bustle
Mehao Lake, situated in the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh is a captivating high-altitude lake surrounded by dense forests and majestic mountains
Rudrasagar Lake, located in Tripura is known for its connection to the Neermahal, a marvelous water palace built in the middle of the lake, making it a popular destination for tourists seeking a glimpse of history and natural beauty combined
