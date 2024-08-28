National Red Wine Day: 5 Terms You Should Know As A Wine Lover

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 28, 2024
National Red Wine day is celebrated on August 28. It is the beggining of autumn where grapes for red wine are ripening.
All images from Canva
Red wine is consumed as an alcoholic beverage from centuaries. It dates back to greek mythology and the bible. If you are a wine lover, here are the five terms you should be aware of
Vintage: It refers to the year the grapes were harvested. The vintage can indicate the quality of the wine
Legs: The streaks that form on the sides of a wine glass after swirling. They are also known as 'tears'. It usually determines the sugar content of the wine
Body: Body is the consistency of the wine. Wine can be light bodied or full-bodied
Acidity: It is the bniteer sharp taste, the sour taste. It is important in wine because the higher the acidity the more refreshing the wine is
Bouquet: It is used to describt eh smell of the Wine.Some wine develop a diffrent bourquet after they're aged in oak barrels