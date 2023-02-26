National Pistachio Day 2023: Here is why you should include 'HAPPY NUT' in your diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 26, 2023

When the shell splits open, it looks like it is smiling. Therefore, the Middle East people refer to it as the 'Smiling Pistachio' and the Chinese call it the 'Happy Nut'

Pistachios can be eaten as snacks or you can use the dry fruit in different recipes like Kheer, Pulao, Ice-creams and a wide range of delicacies, as it adds a distinctive and rich flavour to them

Pistachios are a nutritious and satisfying snack that may lead to one eating less and help reduce overall weight

They contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin which are good for eye health

It also helps in digestion

Pistachios helps in lowering blood cholesterol and the risk of heart disease

It also provide protein, vitamin B6 and potassium, which are essential nutrients for the body

Pistachios have a low glycemic index which can help promote healthy blood sugar levels

Pistachio contains antioxidant that boosts immunity level

