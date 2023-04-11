National Pet Day 2023: 7 Bollywood celebs who adopted stray dogs

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
Hrithik Roshan: has adopted a rescued puppy and named it 'Mowgli'
Madhuri Dixit Nene: and her family keeps sharing a glimpse of their life with their rescued pet 'Carmello'
John Abraham: is a true-blue animal lover and adopted an Indie dog, Bailey
Raveena Tandon: has several pets at home, including a half Pomeranian and half Indie named 'Cuddles' whom she rescued from a cruel breeder
Sonu Sood: shared an Instagram post in 2021 announcing that his son adopted puppy who was all alone on the streets of Alibaug and they named it 'Naruto'
Aditya Roy Kapur: has adopted a stray dog and named it 'Luna'. He shared an Instagram post to introduce his new ‘love’ and posted an adorable picture of the two of them back in 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: announced on her Instagram post that the couple have adopted this little rescue and added that we can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix back in 2020
