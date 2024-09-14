National Cheese Toast Day: Here's 5 Steps To Make It

By: Rahul M | September 14, 2024
On September 15th every year, National Cheese Toast is celebrated to cheesy goodness of this day
You can cheese toast as a snack or a good sunday morning breakfast or simple for dinner with your soup. Here are 5 easy steps to make it
Heat a pan on medium if cooking on the stovetop. Keep it on medium low flame
Lightly butter one side of your bread (white, whole grain, or sourdough, anything you prefer) for a golden crisp. If you prefer a healthier option, brush with olive oil instead
On the unbuttered side, layer your favorite cheese-cheddar, mozzarella, gouda or you can even mix it all. All cheese is good cheese. Sprinkle optional seasonings like garlic powder, chili flakes, or herbs like oregano for added flavor
Place the bread buttered side down in the heated pan, cover with a lid, and cook for 3–5 minutes until the cheese is melted and the bottom is crispy. Cook my medium low flame to avoid burning the toast
Let the toast cool for a minute, slice, and enjoy! Optional toppings like tomatoes, avocado, or a drizzle of honey can add even more deliciousness