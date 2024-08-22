National Burger Day: 7 Popular Burger Joints In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | August 22, 2024
It is National Burger's Day and Mumbai does not disappoint when it comes to it. Here are some of the best burger joints in the city
All images from Canva
Jimmis Burger in Mumbai is rated as the best burger joints in Mumbai. They have multiple joints across mumbai and their bestsellers are "Death By Cheese" and "The Big Bang"
Between the Breads in Bandra has some of the most delicous burgers you should try. They offer a variety of gourmet burgers with creative toppings, like the "BB Classic" and "The Mexican"
Burgzooka in Kandivali west is known for their loaded and stuffed burgers, offering a hearty meal
Cafe Royal in Colaba offers an old school vibe where they sell theeir best selling classic "Cheeseburger" and have loyal and new customers lining up for it
145 Bandra offers a modern and chic vibe to thewir cafe serving their specialities as Butter Chicken Burger that will satiate your cravings
Nino's burgers, situated at multiple locations serve a range of delicious burgers that is a blend of tradition and innovation