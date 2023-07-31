National Avocado Day 2023: 6 Health Benefits Of Including Avocado In Your Daily Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Boosts satiety: Avocados, whose fat content primarily comes from heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) keeps you full for a long time. Adding half of an avocado to your meal may significantly boost satiety for up to five hours
Helps manage body weight: Plant-based fats like those in an avocado provide antioxidants and fight inflammation, which has been linked to healthy weight management. Avocados increase your soluble and insoluble fibre intake
Protects your eyes: Lutein and zeaxanthin are antioxidants found in your eyes, specifically in the macular pigment, which is what gives your eyes the ability to fine-tune your vision. Eating one avocado a day for six months increases the amount of macular pigment that results from the increase in zeaxanthin. In addition, avocados seem to increase the absorption of lutein better than taking just a lutein supplement, likely due to the healthy fats
Protects your heart: Eating one avocado a day for five weeks reduces total cholesterol, lowers bad cholesterol and raises good cholesterol. Avocados are an excellent source of potassium, a micronutrient that helps reduce blood pressure
Anti-cancer properties: Avocados are rich in antioxidants. Extracts of avocado pulp or fruit have been found to have cancer-fighting properties
Avocado contains a myriad of nutrients that can help improve skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration, as well combatting signs of ageing and offering a level of protection from the sun
Try hydrating homemade avo face mask: All you need is one ripe avocado and a tablespoon of honey. Combine the two ingredients to make a smooth paste, apply to the face and leave for 10 -15 minutes, then remove the mask with water for brighter, smoother skin
Avocados can be eaten alone or added to dishes like in sweet dishes, whipped into fruit smoothies or chocolate pudding and added to fruit tacos. They can even be substituted for butter when baking. Trade each tablespoon of butter in recipes for brownies and cupcakes for half a tablespoon of avocado. That swap slashes calories, upgrades the nutritional quality of your goodies, and still provides a creamy texture that will leave you satisfied
Thanks For Reading!