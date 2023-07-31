National Avocado Day 2023: 6 Health Benefits Of Including Avocado In Your Daily Diet

Protects your eyes: Lutein and zeaxanthin are antioxidants found in your eyes, specifically in the macular pigment, which is what gives your eyes the ability to fine-tune your vision. Eating one avocado a day for six months increases the amount of macular pigment that results from the increase in zeaxanthin. In addition, avocados seem to increase the absorption of lutein better than taking just a lutein supplement, likely due to the healthy fats