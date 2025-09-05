Natasha Poonawalla Turns Jaw Dropping Muse In White Spiral Gown At amfAR Venezia 2025: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Karan Johar Applaud

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2025
Natasha Poonawalla made a dramatic entrance on the blue carpet at the prestigious amfAR Gala in Venice, turning heads with her avant-garde fashion statement
She wore a sculptural white gown featuring a spiral structure that cascaded down like an architectural installation
Natasha paired the look with towering white platform heels, emphasising her bold proportions and futuristic vibe
An oversized circular headpiece perfectly complemented the futuristic design of her outfit, adding high drama
Built on a sleek, body-hugging white bodysuit, the spiral panels and headgear commanded full attention
She balanced the experimental ensemble with timeless beauty choices: red lips, sleek pulled-back hair, and diamond studs
Whether posing under chandeliers, against canals, or on the gala’s blue carpet, she stood out as one of the most unforgettable style icons of the evening. Celebs like Lauren Sanchez and Karan Johar appreciated her look on her Instagram post
